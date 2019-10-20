Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 61,541 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,541 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hormel Foods by 389.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 961,066 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Hormel Foods by 112.5% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,650,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,894,000 after purchasing an additional 873,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after purchasing an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 26,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $1,130,480.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

