Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 83,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Carriage Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carriage Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. Sidoti increased their target price on Carriage Services from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $26.00 target price on Carriage Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

NYSE CSV opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $382.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

