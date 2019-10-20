Asset Dedication LLC Takes $46,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,635,000 after buying an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,355,000 after buying an additional 379,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,616,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,518,000 after buying an additional 361,157 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,916,000 after buying an additional 355,164 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $55.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

