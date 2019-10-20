Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Astronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market cap of $993.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Astronics will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $71,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Astronics by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Astronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Astronics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Astronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Astronics by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

