Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Set at $150.00 by KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) received a $150.00 price objective from investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

