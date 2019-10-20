Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-$1.574 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.Atlassian also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.01-0.01 EPS.

Atlassian stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -687.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.84 and a beta of 1.31. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.79 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

