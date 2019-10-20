ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.01

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.01 and traded as high as $17.68. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 18,566 shares.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$339.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$349.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total transaction of C$917,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$458,572.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.