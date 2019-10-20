Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Aurcana Corp (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.20. Aurcana shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Aurcana (OTCMKTS:AUNFF)

Aurcana Corporation operates as mineral exploration company. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine loacted in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project located in Texas, the United States. The primary resource at the Shafter and Revenue-Viriginius is silver, as well as gold, lead, and zinc. Aurcana Corporation was incorporated in 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

