Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AUP opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$10.47. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $499.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Bradley Dickerson acquired 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,542.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,626. Insiders have bought 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,567 over the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

