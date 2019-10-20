Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $163.54 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

