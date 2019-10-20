Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Avalon shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 4,128 shares trading hands.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

