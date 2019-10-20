Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.08. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,806.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 236,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

