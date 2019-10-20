Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,935 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $86.88 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

