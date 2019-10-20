Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for about 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

