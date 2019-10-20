Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $197.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $227.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

