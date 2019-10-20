Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 33,491.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,366,000 after buying an additional 4,892,828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Linde by 6.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.56. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.08. Linde had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

