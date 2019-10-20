B. Riley Analysts Give Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) a $18.00 Price Target

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) received a $18.00 price target from analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CLPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

CLPR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 22,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

