Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.20 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.45 ($6.34).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €4.48 ($5.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of 29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €6.20 ($7.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.98.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.