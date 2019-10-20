Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 165.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.56.

In related news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $117.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

