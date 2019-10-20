Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

NYSE:HII opened at $210.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $242.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.35. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

