Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of IGM opened at $218.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.86. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $159.30 and a 12-month high of $228.80.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

