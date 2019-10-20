Bailard Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,655,000 after buying an additional 185,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after buying an additional 95,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after buying an additional 97,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $193.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.68 and its 200 day moving average is $191.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $198.97.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8583 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

