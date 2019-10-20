Bailard Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $25,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 8,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $527,000.

VGT opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $154.72 and a 12-month high of $223.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.8344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

