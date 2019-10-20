Bailard Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.62. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $139.15 and a one year high of $187.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.5892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

