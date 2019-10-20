Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

BHGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

BHGE stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 28,940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,039 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 778,490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,496,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,356,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,610,000 after purchasing an additional 406,655 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

