Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 52.7% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 58,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MQT opened at $12.85 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

