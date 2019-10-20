Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Editas Medicine worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 319.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,395 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 792,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,943,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 312.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 90,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

