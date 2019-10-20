Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.39% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

In other news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

NYSE:MOD opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $544.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.01. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.