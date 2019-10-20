Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $15.24 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

