Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,059 Shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF by 665.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXLV opened at $40.42 on Friday. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91.

