Bank of America Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.72.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.411 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,484,000 after buying an additional 414,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,225,000 after buying an additional 50,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

