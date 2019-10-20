Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 24.31%.

Shares of BOCH opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.65. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Bank of Commerce from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Joseph Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $133,150 in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

