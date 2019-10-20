Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 80,825 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,852,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 868,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 124,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.86. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $53.16.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.65 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

