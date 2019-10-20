Barclays Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 325 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 325 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 297.46.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.