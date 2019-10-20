Barclays Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $43.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $40.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $38,148.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares in the company, valued at $393,035.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $523,720. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.