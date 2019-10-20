Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

