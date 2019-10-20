Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Corning makes up 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,085,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corning by 42.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Corning by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Corning by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. S&P Equity Research cut Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

