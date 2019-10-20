Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,300 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085,152 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 92.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,050,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after purchasing an additional 982,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at $25,941,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

