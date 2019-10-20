BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15,025.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.