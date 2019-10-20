BidaskClub Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $87.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $658.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 304.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

