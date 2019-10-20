BidaskClub Lowers Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.00.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:MLAB traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $169.80 and a 52-week high of $268.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.51. The company has a market capitalization of $948.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.