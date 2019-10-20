BidaskClub Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,600,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,999,000 after purchasing an additional 112,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 873,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.