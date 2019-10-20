BidaskClub Upgrades MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSC traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. 82,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.