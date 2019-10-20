BidiPass (BDP) Price Tops $0.0301 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $6.26 million and $107,814.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042190 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.08 or 0.06151655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042519 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

