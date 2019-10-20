Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of Patterson Companies worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

PDCO stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

