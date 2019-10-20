Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $10.16 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00012380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00042163 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.15 or 0.06098131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00042317 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 31,764,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,007,453 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

