Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Insider Sells $36,008.00 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $36,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. ValuEngine cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

