BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $160,259.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. BitBall has a market cap of $160,259.00 and approximately $963.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

