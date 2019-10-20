bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $241.09 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001718 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00223703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.01153029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089185 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 53,739,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

