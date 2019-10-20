Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene and Coinnest. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $85.59 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003899 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00064331 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinnest, Crex24, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, Exrates, OKEx, YoBit, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin, BigONE and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.